Dunalastair Hotel Suites enhances culinary offering with launch of new dining concept

Dunalastair Hotel Suites in the Scottish Highlands is setting its sights on dining accolades as it unveils its new restaurant concept, Monadh.

The hotel, part of Rogue City Hotel Group, is launching its new culinary offering under the direction of head chef Simon Kelman, with a menu inspired by ‘the land, the sea and the garden’.

Kelman boasts experience at some of the best kitchens in Scotland, including Howies in Edinburgh and InterContinental Edinburgh The Georgie, as well as international experience working as head chef at Db San Antonio Spa & Resort in Malta.

The new dining concept will be operated alongside the hotel’s fine dining restaurant The Library, which offers a seven-course tasting menu.

Dunalastair Hotel Suites underwent a major multi-million-pound refurbishment in 2017, and comprises 32 bedrooms. The hotel is owned by Henley Homes.