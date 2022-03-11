Scotland’s Dunkeld House Hotel snapped up by Blantyre and Fairtree

Dunkeld House Hotel in Scotland has been acquired by the partnership set-up between Funds advised by Blantyre Capital Limited and Fairtree Alternative Real Estate.

This acquisition marks Blantyre and Fairtree’s second landmark hotel purchase within Scotland in recent weeks having also acquired Fonab Castle in Highland Perthshire in January 2022.

Dunkeld House Hotel is a 97 bed four-star luxury country house hotel, set within a 280-acre estate of natural woodland on the banks of the River Tay, in the picturesque Scottish countryside.

Story continues below Advertisement

Extensively refurbished, the hotel itself is steeped in history and was originally built as the country retreat of the 7th Duke of Atholl. Today it boasts one of Scotland’s most enviable hotel settings and offers guests all the decadence and period features of a country house hotel with modern-day amenities.

Also offering onsite activities such as County Clays, the largest clay pigeon shooting range in Scotland, the Land Rover Experience and Quad Trek Adventures and of course Salmon Fishing on one of Scotland’s most famous Salmon fishing beats, the River Tay.

Gary McDonald, General Manager concludes: “Myself and the entire team at Dunkeld House Hotel are very excited to be working with our new owners who value the opportunity that this hotel has to reposition itself within the Scottish market and beyond.

“To have the financial and management knowledge and support that the Blantyre and Fairtree partnership adds will enable us to further enhance the offering we have within our grounds to develop and position ourselves as an all-encompassing luxury adventure resort within the Scottish Highlands.”

Joe Bester, Portfolio Manager at Fairtree commented: “We are very proud to be partnered with Blantyre in this second iconic acquisition as we build out our UK luxury leisure portfolio.

“Dunkeld House Hotel is a beautiful hotel in an unmatched location that offers an exceptional guest experience, and we are looking forward to building on the huge opportunity that the setting offers us to expand and enhance the offering within the national and international market place.”

Johann Scheid, Investment Executive at Blantyre adds: “We are very pleased to have concluded our second deal with our partners Fairtree and are excited about the momentum in building our luxury leisure hospitality portfolio with them across the UK.”

This article was sponsored by Blantyre and Fairtree.