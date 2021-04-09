Ed Fitzpatrick, General manager, Homewood

Ed joined the Kaleidoscope Collection’s Homewood in Bath in January 2020 at just 29 years of age from the Lygon Arms Hotel.

Since his arrival, Ed has reinvented Homewood, starting with a complete rebrand of the hotel with branding partners Eighty Days. Using his extensive contact book, he has successfully partnered with Small Luxury Hotels of the World, a consortium that has been an aspiration of owner Ian Taylor since purchasing the property in 2018.

Shortly after the rebrand, Homewood has achieved four silver stars from the AA, as well as two rosettes for the newly-launched Olio concept, a Mediterranean inspired in & out restaurant on site.

During lockdown one, the hotel finished refurbishments of all bedrooms & created a terrace, complete with outdoor kitchen & bar.

Ed has also launched an initiative to create a ‘no-dig’ kitchen garden in the ten acres of pasture behind the house; with the plan to introduce livestock, an orchard & an educational chalet in order to work with the local schools, educating children on the importance of natural living & wildlife preservation.