Scotland’s The Machrie welcomes new General Manager

Luxury Scottish hotel and golf resort The Machrie, located on the picturesque isle of Islay, has announced the appointment of Ed Richardson as its new General Manager.

Richardson brings a wealth of experience to the role, having enjoyed an impressive career in hospitality which spans over 22 years.

He has gained strong operational skills working for several global hotel brands within the UK and overseas.

Most recently, Richardson acted as Hotel Manager at The Belfry in North Warwickshire and, prior to this, held the same role at Fairmont St Andrews.

Earlier in his career, Richardson also worked in several top locations aboard, having held leadership roles at Shangri-La Pudong Shanghai, Hyatt Regency Coolum Australia and the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah.

Ed Richardson commented: “I am delighted to join the team at The Machrie as General Manager. I look forward to bringing a new perspective to this spectacular property and everything that Islay has to offer.

“From the moment of arrival, I was blown away by the natural beauty in which the property sits and I am excited to introduce a new level of hospitality to The Machrie.

“It is an honour to be trusted with the leadership of a very special team.”

The Machrie opened under its current guise in the late summer of 2018, having undergone a complete renovation and expansion.

The hotel is home to 47 guest bedrooms, including a mixture of rooms, suites and lodges.

The Machrie is also home to 18 – the property’s flagship restaurant known for its impressive views – as well as PUREGRAY spa and of course, the Championship Golf Links which is rated one of the top 20 golf courses in Scotland by Golf Digest magazine and was recently recognised as one of the top 100 golf resorts in the world by Today’s Golfer magazine.