edyn expands Locke into Dublin after a ‘resilient’ 2020 performance

International hospitality group edyn will expand its lifestyle aparthotel brand Locke outside of the UK for the first time in December with the opening of Zanzibar Locke in Dublin.

Situated on Ormond Quay, overlooking the River Liffey, Zanzibar Locke will comprise 160 studio apartments with fully-equipped kitchens and living areas as well as co-working, meeting and events space, workout studio and food and drink outlets.

The aparthotel will also house BARAZA – an all-day restaurant by local foodie favourites NolaClan, serving Irish-inspired small plates and craft cocktails.

Parent group edyn, which also operates serviced apartment brand SACO, Wittenberg in Amsterdam, and The Moorgate in London, showed resilience during the COVID pandemic, largely to its well-designed and efficiently operated brand portfolio.

From March to October 2020, edyn properties maintained an average occupancy of 60% across the group; the latest addition to the Locke portfolio, Bermonds Locke, has retained an average occupancy of 75% since opening in September.

Stephen McCall, CEO, edyn, says: “We have been incredibly fortunate that the extended-stay sector has performed comparatively well throughout the pandemic. While this year has been challenging for us all, at edyn we have benefited from the resilience and adaptability of our business model, combined with the financial strength and long-term outlook of our investors. This allowed us to push forward with our expansion plans in a time when very few hotels were opening.”

The brand’s fourth London property is slated to launch in January in London’s Dalston neighbourhood, followed by further openings in Europe with a second location in Dublin (Beckett Locke, opening March) plus two openings in Munich (Schwan Locke and WunderLocke, opening May).