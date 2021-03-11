edyn releases details for Locke expansion into Dublin, Cambridge and London

Hospitality group edyn has released details on the expansion of its lifestyle brand Locke, with new sites across the UK and internationally throughout 2021.

The aparthotel brand is to open a total of seven properties this year, with a further two in London, a new site in Cambridge and the European growth of Locke into Germany and Ireland.

The group’s ‘home-meets-hotel’ concept has proved resilient during the pandemic; across the edyn portfolio – which also includes the SACO brand The Moorgate and Wittenberg – occupancy for 2020 averaged 65%.

The first official launch from Locke will be Kingsland Locke in Dalston London in May, followed by the brand’s debut into Ireland and outside of the UK with the May opening of Zanzibar Locke in Dublin.

Schwan Locke in Munich will also open in May, with the brand’s second in Germany – Wunderlocke – launching soon after in July.

In August, Locke’s second in Dublin will open, Beckett Locke. Situated behind one of the cirty’s top music venues, the 3Arena, the new property will comprise 241 apartments.

Turing Locke in Cambridge will launch in September. Forming part of the new Eddington development by the University of Cambridge, the property will feature 180 apartments with a rooftop terrace and all-day restaurant, coffee bar, retail space and co-working area.

Finally Buckle Street Studios by Locke will open in October in Aldgate, London. The newly-developed site sits adjacent to the first Locke property, Leman Locke, and will comprise 87 studios as well as 16 new hotel-style rooms.

Stephen McCall, CEO of edyn said: “After demonstrating the resilience and adaptability of our business model throughout the pandemic, we’re excited to share further details of our Locke openings in 2021, which promises to be an exceptional year of growth for the brand across Europe.

“Locke’s hybrid home-meets-hotel concept has never felt more relevant, and we’re looking forward to expanding the brand into new markets to meet traveller demand for more spacious, self-contained accommodation.”

Once open, the new properties will join Locke’s four UK sites in London, Manchester and Edinburgh.