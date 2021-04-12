Elena Faifer, Head housekeeper, Castle Hotel Windsor

Elena is a fantastic head housekeeper and has been at Castle Hotel Windsor since 2009. Prior to this she spent a short stint in the fast-paced environment of the Novotel London Heathrow Airport.

Housekeeping at Castle Hotel was brought back in-house over the course of the first lockdown and Elena fully embraced this. She went about recruiting and training a new team, implementing standards and procedures as well as implementing numerous new health and safety procedures to ensure the hotel was fully compliant with Covid safety. Thanks to this dedication and hard work, the hotel was awarded the ALLSafe seal of compliance.

Elena deals with all challenges that come her way and takes ownership for her department. Positive and upbeat, she is in full control to ensure the standards are exceptionally high along with achieving financial results and controlling costs. Housekeeping is a hard and demanding role, Elena is a strong shining example for the rest of the team, taking huge pride in her work.