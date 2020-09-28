Company: Elite Hotels

The role: Apprenticeship opportunities

Elite hotels are a collection of stunning luxury 4 red star and 5 star hotels, primarily country estates in the South East of England with beautiful grounds surrounding sumptuous manor houses lovingly restored and staffed by exceptional individuals providing our guests with extraordinary levels of service. We also have the only 5 star seaside resort hotel in England, The Grand Hotel at Eastbourne.

All of our hotels offer a range of apprenticeship opportunities across all departments, many of which you may not have considered. We can offer apprenticeships in every branch of hotel operations such as Accounts, Kitchens, Restaurant and Bars, Estates, Front of House and Maintenance. All departments have a knowledgeable and pro active Manager who, in partnership with our training providers, will offer the support and mentoring need to succeed in your chosen career path. All of this is complimented by real working experience in a luxury product and regular meetings with your mentor. As an accredited investor in people, Elite Hotels understand the value of investing in our staff and have been rewarded with many long term staff, able and eager to pass their experience on to the next generation of hospitality professionals.

To find out more about our apprenticeships please visit our website: www.careersatelitehotels.co.uk