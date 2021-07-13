Elli Jafari promoted to role of managing director at The Standard London

Standard Hotels has announced the promotion of Elli Jafari to managing director of The Standard, London.

Jafari joined the hotel as general manager in August 2018, ahead of its opening in July 2019.

Prior to joining The Standard, London, Elli was managing director for The Curtain Hotel & Members Club.

She also enjoyed successes in senior management positions in hotels in both London and the UK, including W Hotels and Morgans Hotel Group.

Elli Jafari, managing director for The Standard, London commented: “It has been an absolute honour to steer the ship at The Standard, London for the last two years, working alongside some of the most committed and creative people in the industry.

“We’ve had a pretty wild ride – from opening the hotel to closing and reopening throughout this past year – but I remain enormously proud of all we’ve achieved and I am beyond thrilled to now be managing director of the hotel, supported by this brilliant bunch.”

Amber Asher, president and general counsel, Standard International added: “We wholeheartedly congratulate Elli on this much-deserved promotion to managing director of The Standard, London. Elli supported the team through an incredible opening and has become a tremendous leader through the most challenging of times during this pandemic, with hard work, skill, heart and perseverance.”

The Standard, London is the first opening outside of the US for The Standard group. It is housed in the historic Camden Town Annex and comprises 266 bedrooms, a garden restaurant, Double Standard bar and Standard Sounds studio.