Getting to know: Elliot Hill, Executive Chef at The Chester Grosvenor

We chat to Elliot Hill, Executive Chef at The Chester Grosvenor, about his career highlights, dream dinner companions and the best piece of advice he has received.

Highlight of your career so far?



Starting as Executive Chef of The Chester Grosvenor, it’s a dream come true.



Who are your three dream dinner guests?



Firstly, my Dad. Unfortunately he passed a few years ago and I would love to show him how far I’ve come. It would be also cool to have chefs Auguste Escoffier or Alexis Soyer to show them what food has become, plus Sir Alex Ferguson – just because!



If you could have a superpower, what would it be?



I’d love to pause time. As sad as this is, all the mise en place could be done in record time and I could enjoy a lie-in every day!



What is an underrated ingredient that you love?



Turnip is a vegetable that’s more versatile than people think; if you cook it in meat fats and butter, it takes the flavour so well.



Last hotel you stayed at?



The Principal in York, and it was very lovely.



Best piece of advice you have ever received?



Write down everything you are worried about, then cross out the things that are out of your control and concentrate on the things you can do something about.



What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?



Sadly, check my phone. Then kiss my wife goodbye.



Which other hotel in the industry do you most admire and why?



Moor Hall. Mark Birchall and team have just created the most wonderful hospitality environment.



What was the first job you ever had?



Throwing bags of donated clothes into the back of a lorry after school.



What’s the one thing people don’t tell you about being a professional chef?



It’s addictive.



Where do you see yourself in five years?



Still here, as Executive Chef of The Chester Grosvenor.



What’s your dream job?



My current one! But maybe one day I’d like to open my own restaurant.



If you weren’t a chef, what would you be doing?



Being bored and annoying my wife most probably. I’ve always enjoyed politics but wouldn’t like to be a politician, so perhaps a commentator.

Elliot Hill: In one word

Favourite food? Pizza

Favourite UK city? Chester

Go to karaoke song? All That She Wants – Ace of Base

Favourite drink? Whisky Sour

Favourite holiday destination? Camping in Iceland – it’s the most amazing place I’ve visited

Favourite film? Star Wars Episode V

Favourite gadget? My smart watch

Favourite thing you own? My chef’s knives

