Bristol’s Berwick Lodge appoints Sustainability Advisor

Independently owned Bristol hotel Berwick Lodge has appointed Emily Nice as its new Sustainability Adviser.

Nice will help to roll out the hotel’s long-term sustainability and wellbeing strategy, with Berwick Lodge committed to achieving best environmental and social sustainability practice.

Nice graduated from UCL with a BSc in Geography. Her degree had a strong focus on climate change and the environment, particularly looking at the physical science as well as its connection to the human – essentially, how climate change impacts us and how we have impacted it.

Having identified that most of their emissions stem from their bedrooms, Berwick Lodge has made eco-friendly decisions to minimise this, such as reducing energy use by offering robes on request and partnering with ‘Who Gives a Crap’ toilet paper, who donate 50% of their profits to improve sanitation in third world countries.

Nice commented: “I’m delighted to have joined Sarah and the team at Berwick Lodge to work on their sustainability adjustments. Personally, I love the idea that we can all make a big difference even with seemingly small changes. And how it’s not about being ‘perfect’ in sustainability, but about doing as much as we can when we can. We don’t need a handful of people doing it perfectly, but millions of people doing it imperfectly and trying their best. That’s what we are doing at Berwick Lodge.”

Sarah Arikan, Owner and General Manager at Berwick Lodge, added: “We are aware that all of our actions here have the potential for negative consequences on the environment, and that even the smallest of changes can make a huge difference.

“With Emily Nice’s support and guidance, we are stepping up our mission to continuously improve our sustainability practises throughout all our business activity, with changes that make both economic and environmental sense, whilst also improving experience for our guests.”