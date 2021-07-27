England’s ‘Freedom Day’ gives hospitality sector boost with first weekend footfall up 13%

The lifting of all COVID-19 trading restrictions on England’s ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19 saw a significant boost in footfall at hospitality venues across the country, new data has found.

Footfall in the UK reached 80% of pre-Covid levels, with the first weekend post July 19 seeing a 13% rise, research from Wireless Social uncovered.

Bars experienced the most significant increase (10%), with London watering holes spearheading the growth (18%).

Despite the late-night trade experiencing the biggest boost, casual dining restaurants also saw a positive impact across the UK (6%), with Edinburgh and Cardiff leading the charge at 16% and 14% respectively.

With the younger age groups historically showing the most confidence following the relaxation of restrictions, the largest increase in footfall came from the over 35-year-olds (8%) followed by the 25–35-year-olds (7%).

Julian Ross, CEO and founder of Wireless Social, said: “Now that we are seeing consumer confidence levels continue to rise and with the opening up for late night venues, we’re hoping to see footfall not just increase, but start to climb back up to pre-COVID levels. This will not happen immediately with a simple flick of the switch but we are committed to supporting hospitality venues in their recovery.”