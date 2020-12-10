Event booking enquiries surge 52% showing ‘clear sign of confidence’

Last week venuedirectory.com reported a 52% increase in booking enquiries, demonstrating a ‘clear sign of confidence’ that the events industry is bracing for its bounce back.

Michael Begley, managing director of venuedirectory.com says: “There’s growing momentum in the events industry and we’ve seen a recent surge in enquiries.

“The event industry now has many reasons to be positive – the recent news of the vaccine has given our industry a ‘shot in the arm’ so to speak. Also, our recent #Greenlightfriday campaign (4 December) saw many event professionals share the message that now is the time to start planning with confidence for next year.

“We calling on the industry to maintain this continued confidence and plan ahead for a bright 2021.”

#Greenlightfriday on 4 December saw industry associations, venues, agencies and event professionals share content across their social media channels to encourage event planners to begin booking meetings and events.

venuedirectory.com is a UK-based business established in 1993 and has a database of over 400,000 meeting and event spaces in 300 countries.