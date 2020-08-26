Events sector shows signs of recovery as venue booking requests rocket by 267%

The UK hospitality industry is demonstrating signs of recovery as it recorded a 267% increase in venue booking requests from April to July according to data from event booking platform, VenueScanner.

The data, based on a sample of 2,221 venue booking requests, reveals that London is driving the recovery with 31% of bookings coming from the greater London area.

The recovery is also driven by an increased demand for private events as 89% of all 2,221 enquiries came from consumers directly, with just 11% coming from businesses.

This is in stark contrast to data from the same period in 2019 where 47% of bookings came from private events, while 53% were from businesses.

Rebecca Kelly, CEO and founder of VenueScanner, comments: “There’s no doubt that hospitality has been one of, if not the hardest, hit industries across the UK so it is really encouraging to see these early signs of recovery as consumer confidence starts to pick up again. We need to ensure that appetite for corporate event space catches up with consumer demand to really drive this recovery.”

Other data reveals that 19% of enquiries were for garden and outdoor space, 13% for restaurants and 7% for hotels, while just 2% were for meeting rooms. 500 enquiries were for wedding receptions.