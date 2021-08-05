Ex-CEO at Virgin Hotels named head honcho for Starwood Capital’s SH Hotels & Resorts

Starwood Capital has announced Raul Leal as its new CEO of SH Hotels & Resorts.

Leal, who joins from his most recent role as president CEO at Virgin Hotels where he was for a decade, will oversee brands such as 1Hotels, Treehouse Hotels and Baccarat Hotels.

He will start his new position with Starwood on August 19 and takes over from Arash Azarbarzin, who will be leaving SH Hotels & Resorts after almost four years to pursue a new opportunity.

As part of Leal’s remit with Virgin Hotels, he oversaw the launch of five new Virgin-branded hotels and the development of another 10 in the pipeline.

Previously, he was president/partner at Tecton Hospitality, an independent management company, which owned and operated a portfolio of 35 branded hotels and boutique hotels.

In 2002, he launched Desires Hotels, a division of Tecton Hospitality that he grew to 20 boutique hotels in the US.

Prior to this, he held general management positions for Interstate Hotels, Lane Hotels and The Continental Companies.

“We are excited to announce the appointment of Raul Leal as CEO of SH Hotels & Resorts,” said Barry Sternlicht, chairman, SH Hotels & Resorts. “Raul will continue to lead the company’s rapid expansion and help polish and continue to redefine the very definition of excellence in guest service as SH moves into the ranks of a major independent management hotel company.”

Leal said: “I am honored and thrilled to be joining one of the great innovators in our industry, Barry Sternlicht, and the talented SH team. Barry has created a brand with a purpose which is near and dear to my heart and resonates with today’s consumers, team members and shareholders.”

Leal joins SH Hotels & Resorts as it is positioned for ‘explosive growth’, according to the company. A new 1Hotel will open in Toronto this year, as well as a new Treehouse property in Manchester.

A total of 15 hotels are in its active pipeline.