Ex-hotel owner moves to newly-created COO role with Interstate Hotels

Interstate Hotels & Resorts, Aimbridge Hospitality’s international division, has expanded its senior management team with the appointment of Jean-Charles Denis to the role of chief operating officer.

Denis joins Interstate from IHG, where he held a variety of senior positions including director of operations, vice president commercial and vice president finance.

Having been an owner and operator of his own portfolio of hotels, Denis brings a fresh perspective to the newly-created role, overseeing operations across all of Interstate’s 96 hotels in the UK, Ireland, Europe and Russia.

Nicholas Northam, executive vice president – International for Interstate Hotels & Resorts, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jean-Charles to our senior team.

“His experience in the hospitality industry, both as an owner and in senior positions within IHG, make him a great asset to our organisation. His appointment further strengthens our outstanding operations team to help drive performance for our owners as we continue to grow as a company.”

Denis adds: “My appointment comes at what is a truly challenging time for our industry, but I’m looking forward to working with the international team and drawing on my own experience both at IHG and as a hotel owner and operator myself.”

Interstate Hotels & Resorts was acquired by Aimbridge Hospitality in October 2019.