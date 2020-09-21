Ex-House of Fraser store in Exeter to become new Hotel Indigo

The former House of Fraser store in Exeter is to be transformed into a new Hotel Indigo, part of the Intercontinental Hotels Group.

The building, which has been vacant since the retail chain moved out in November 2019, is being converted into a new branch of Hotel Indigo, complete with rooftop bar, and two restaurants including a 360-degree glass dining space.

Construction work started in May and is expected to be finished by the end of 2021.

The 1950’s building was acquired by local wealth management firm Prydis in February this year, who have now inked a deal with IHG to bring the Hotel Indigo brand to Exeter.

Joe Priday, managing director of Prydis, says: “We want to raise the profile and set the standard for the region. Hotel Indigo is without a doubt the perfect brand for this iconic building. We are looking beyond the pandemic and can see a future of conversational commerce, “shoppertainment” and customer experience as king. A Hotel Indigo flagship development in the heart of the city is the crown to help us achieve our vision.”

Anna Corkill, Director, Development, UK & I, IHG, commented: “We are excited to bring Hotel Indigo to Exeter. Boutique hotels are as popular as ever in the UK, with guests looking to stay in something unique when they travel.”