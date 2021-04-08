Ex-Soho House design director and F&B entrepreneur team up for new Wiltshire inn venture

The ex-European design director at Soho House and a trailblazing F&B entrepreneur have joined forces to launch a new inn in Wiltshire.

James Thurstan Waterworth and Andrew Kelly have partnered to launch The Bradley Hare, in conjunction with the Duke of Somerset’s estate, set to open in June 2021.

Thurstan Waterworth was previously design and development director for Europe at Soho House for over two years until January 2017.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new inn, situated in the village of Maiden Bradley on the Duke of Somerset’s Estate, comprises 12 bedrooms, seven in the main house and five in the Coach House.

The Bradley Hare will also have a ‘dine anywhere’ ethos, with seasonal local produce, all-year alfresco dining with ingredients sourced from the property’s fruit and vegetable patches.

The entrance opens into a traditional pub space, with antique chairs and tables set around the main bar, linking through to a lounge style setting and dining area called The Snug.

Skittle Alley is The Bradley Hare’s private dining room. Interiors and bedrooms have been designed by Thurstan Waterworth.

The culinary operation will be overseen by head chef, Jake Shantos, who boasts experience at the likes of The Five Fields and The Havelock Tavern in London.