EXCLUSIVE: “We’ve never been in a better position going into summer” The Atlantic Jersey’s Patrick Burke on preparing to welcome UK visitors

The Atlantic in Jersey is preparing to welcome UK visitors back when borders open on April 26, and managing director Patrick Burke says the business ‘has never been in a better position’ going into the summer.

The luxury hotel is in an almost enviable position having been reopen since February 25, when a two-month Covid-19 circuit breaker came to an end, and has been welcoming islanders with restrictions in place.

Speaking to BH, Burke said that following a recruitment drive, the hotel had managed to attract a ‘significant number of talented individuals’ and as a result, The Atlantic is more prepared than ever before in its 50-year history as a family business.

“Our focus during the winter circuit breaker was to ensure that we would be match fit for the 2021 season and in a good place to welcome visitors as soon as we are able,” he says. “To this end we immediately put in place a major recruitment drive and have been fortunate to attract a significant number of talented individuals to join our team so to be honest I don’t think we have ever been in a better position going in to the summer in the 50 years that our family has been running The Atlantic.”

The Atlantic saw an immediate spike in bookings from the UK for the summer following Boris Johnson’s roadmap announcement in February, and despite bookings slowing up since then, Burke is optimistic that momentum will return when confidence for travel increases.

He adds: “My sense is that the season will begin slowly with things picking up through the month of May as people gradually become more confident to travel again. Jersey’s greatest attraction is the fact that it is an island. The local industry is very seasonal so we are all desperate to see the island busy again for the key months of June to September.”

During the island’s lockdown period, which started at the end of December and meant all businesses were closed during the festive season, The Atlantic used the time to put a number of new initiatives in place. The hotel usually closes in January for its annual winter maintenance programme which Burke says made the second lockdown ‘easier to bear’.

“We also took the opportunity to upgrade our property management system from Opera v5 to Opera Cloud which was quite challenging as all the configuration and training was done over Zoom as well as renewing our on-property exchange servers which means that all of our technology is now state of the art,” he says.

An oak floor was also laid in the hotel’s Ocean Restaurant during the extended closure period, in time for the eatery to be re-awarded 4 AA Rosettes.

The Atlantic Jersey is looking to build on a number of new concepts introduced at the hotel last summer, mainly focused on outdoor dining, with a new summer menu and specials that can be cooked to order on the new Green Egg barbecues.

The pop-up spa will also return, with a therapy tent erected on the headland with a range of treatments, plus the hotel has developed a partnership with a local supplier of ebikes.

Burke adds: “The good news is that Jersey is part of the Common Travel Area which means that there are no restrictions on visitors returning home to the UK. Jersey’s borders will reopen with a traffic light system (red, amber, green) from 26 April and we are hopeful that by then most of the country will enjoy green status with low numbers of active Covid cases. Visitors will receive free PCR testing on arrival and subject only to receiving a negative result (and being from a green zone) they will then be free to circulate.

“If all the stars align, Jersey should have a fantastic summer season.

“Bookings for the spring are slow however we hope visitors will be reassured by the traffic light system and by PCR testing, and that the current strong interest in the island will convert into bookings.”