EXCLUSIVE: Beaverbrook targets expansion with ‘plans in motion’ for new bedroom developments

Beaverbrook in Surrey is to expand its footprint with the development of two new bedroom dwellings on its 400-acre estate.

The luxury hotel, inspired by the life and history of MP Lord Beaverbrook which opened in August 2017, has already started construction on two projects, the Dower House and ‘Mickleham Village’, with the aim to complete both developments by the end 2023.

The Dower House will be a self-contained exclusive house within the estate, complete with its own swimming pool, butler, chef and housekeeper, of the ‘highest quality’.

A larger project to add another 21 bedrooms is also underway. A building previously occupied by Beaverbrook employees has now been vacated and is being transformed into ‘Mickleham Village’, which will comprise its own relaxed restaurant alongside the new rooms.

Speaking to Boutique Hotelier, general manager at Beaverbrook, Jorge de Jesus says: “There are some plans in motion to expand Beaverbrook within the Estate, but we have to be 100% confident with any project we do.

“We are constructing in keeping with the integrity of the original building and its history. Every house within the estate has its unique design, with a slightly different experience and character,” adds de Jesus. “Construction has already started, and I see it being about two and a half years’ away, all subject to planning.

“Treehouse dining experience is also something we are contemplating,” he adds, “we like to be the first with something and as far as we know, it hasn’t been done in the UK in the way we would want to do it.”

Beaverbrook has just opened its new Townhouse in London in a £25m partnership with Cadogan Estates.

The project has seen the transformation of two Georgian townhouses on Sloane Street opposite the Grade-II listed Cadogan Place Gardens into the London extension of the country club, hotel and spa.

Despite these plans, and the launch of Beaverbrook Townhouse, de Jesus insists that a third site is not on the agenda currently. “Our focus is not on expanding in terms of sites at the moment,” he says, “we are not actively looking at anything.

“We’d rather focus on less projects and make sure we deliver that 100%.”

Beaverbrook is the brainchild of Longshot, a company headed by childhood pals Joel Cadbury (of the chocolate fame) and Ollie Vigors, who acquired the estate alongside directors Ian Todd and Tim Edwards and advertising guru Sir Frank Lowe who is creative director.

The hotel in Leatherhead Surrey first opened its doors in August 2017 with the launch of the Garden House, followed by the Main House and Dining Room Japanese restaurant.

The Coach House Health Club & Spa opened later completing the final phase of launch.

The addition rounded off a £90m complete restoration of the former home of media mogul Lord Beaverbrook, which had been ongoing since 2011.

Read the full interview with Jorge in the October issue of Boutique Hotelier magazine.