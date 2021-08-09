EXCLUSIVE: Bookers snap up dining spots for The Pig in the South Downs with over 3,500 covers secured in hours of reservations going live

The momentum behind The Pig group shows no signs of abating as founder Robin Hutson prepares to open the doors to his newest site in the South Downs.

Table reservations for The Pig in the South Downs, which will be the group’s eighth property, went live on Wednesday last week ahead of the hotel’s official opening on September 6.

Within hours of dining bookings being released, more than 3,500 covers had been secured by guests keen to get a taste of the new offering near Arundel.

Story continues below Advertisement

Opening weekend saw almost 300 covers reserved across the Saturday and Sunday, with a strong take up throughout the rest of the month, both midweek and during the weekends.

In total, almost 1,000 table reservations were made for The Pig in the South Downs in just a few hours when bookings went live.

Speaking to BH, group revenue manager, Jonathan Prikockis: “There has been a strong interest in The Pig in the South Downs in the lead up with many guests calling ahead of our launch in an attempt to secure a booking. Over 3,500 covers were booked in the first few hours of launch and while many want to visit as soon as possible we have a good base of bookings for the following weeks too.”

The new Pig is situated in the hamlet of Madehurst in the former Madehurst House which dates back to the 1770s.

The two-acre South West facing field directly in front of what will become the main restaurant of the hotel is where vines have recently been planted by Hutson and his wine team.

Last month, founder of The Pig chain, Robin Hutson tweeted that the new site was at its ‘final project stage’, and said: “Staying in each bedroom to shake out snags before opening!”

His Twitter page also showed his latest fleet of Shepherd’s huts from Plank Bridge arriving to the site.

The last Pig to open from Hutson’s Home Grown Hotels Group was The Pig at Harlyn Bay which opened in July last year after a short delay due to Covid.