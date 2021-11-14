BH and Amazon Alexa webinar for hoteliers takes place today – how to be part of it

Boutique Hotelier is hosting a special webinar in partnership with Amazon at 2pm today to discover how hospitality operators can unlock the potential of Alexa Smart Properties.

Operators and owners of boutique hotels are invited to join an exclusive panel of experts as they discuss and share ideas on how an immersive voice concierge service can help your property increase revenues, reduce costs, and improve guest satisfaction.

Alexa Smart Properties for Hospitality improves the staff experience and deepens guest engagement by offering new ways for guests to access services and amenities.

Many exciting Alexa Smart Properties features such as music and smart home controls are already available and hospitality providers can also create custom applications to add additional layers of personalisation and build rich guest experiences.

Join us for a discussion about how to leverage voice technology through Alexa Smart Properties for hospitality.

Topics include:

How can Alexa Smart Properties unlock business value for hoteliers and property managers while delivering a great experience for the guest?



How to onboard to Alexa Smart Properties for hospitality in the UK?

Webinar speakers: Deep Ghosh, Business Development Lead, Amazon Alexa Smart Properties Solution Providers Amit Popat, CEO, Hotel Cloud Edward Wilcock, Director of Revenue, Mercure Hyde Park, London

