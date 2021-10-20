EXCLUSIVE: Callow Hall sees ‘huge spike’ in traffic after Hotel of the Year win

New luxury country house hotel Callow Hall saw a ‘huge spike’ in bookings, enquiries and web traffic in the 72 hours after being announced as The Sunday Times’ Hotel of the Year 2021.

Callow Hall, the first hotel from the new eco-centric Wildhive collection spearheaded by hospitality entrepreneurs Ed Burrows and Charles Randall, opened on September 1 and was revealed as the Times’ top hotel on Sunday.

In the 72 hours after the announcement, the hotel received a substantial number of bookings and enquiries, with website traffic almost doubling overnight. Callow Hall also collected more than 1,000 new Instagram followers.

Speaking to Boutique Hotelier, Burrows said: “To be awarded ‘Hotel of the Year’ by The Sunday Times was an extremely exciting moment for us and it’s been thrilling to see the amount of website traffic and bookings that have come through since the announcement. It’s real validation of our vision and a great reward for the all the hard work that everyone across the team has put into bringing Callow Hall to life.”

Randall added: “Being named ‘Hotel of the Year’ gives us great enthusiasm to grow and develop the team further, and comes as we announce our Be…Hive programme for all Wildhive employees. This programme will see their hard work recognised and their development with us prioritised. This is just the start for us and we’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Commenting on the win, Susan d’Arcy, hotels and spa editor for The Times and The Sunday Times, said “Off the beaten track, relaxed and riotously chic, our Hotel of the Year is also a foretaste of how hospitality must change.

“It’s a sophisticated, future-focused bolt hole and although it only opened on September 1, one couple has already returned for a second visit while others have extended their stays or rebooked.”

Wildhive’s first property is situated in 35 acres of space on the cusp of the Peak District and has undergone an extensive renovation since being acquired by Burrows and Randall in 2018.

Callow Hall has been transformed by interior designer Isabella Worsley, who previously worked alongside Firmdale Hotels’ designer and founder, Kit Kemp.

The main house comprises 15 bedrooms, and then dotted amongst the woodland are 11 one-bedroom woodland Hives, complete with bathroom, kitchenette and outdoor bathing, all designed by Worsley.

There are also two treehouses on site, from Blue Forest, each designed to ‘sit amongst the trees’ and are geared for self-catering with open-plan sitting rooms and kitchens. Eco credentials are high on the agenda, with the hives created from recycled wood, a ‘living-roof’ restaurant, biomass boiler and plastic-free bedrooms.

Executive chef David Bukowicki, previously at Barnsdale Lodge in Rutland, is overseeing the food and drink.