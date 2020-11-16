EXCLUSIVE: Carbis Bay sinks investment into new spa to round off wider £25m redevelopment project

Family-owned Carbis Bay is in the midst of creating a brand new spa as it focuses on the final stage of a £25m redevelopment at the Cornish hotel.

The hotel, owned by Stephen and Jose Baker, are building a new two-storey spa extension, complete with a new gym, treatment rooms and outdoor swimming pool, directly overlooking the bay, with an opening date penciled in for Easter 2021.

The hotel’s main restaurant has now been relocated to the dining space above the beach suites, overlooking the Carbis Bay Blue Flag beach, also owned and managed by the Bakers.

Once complete, the new spa will bid to carve a refreshed identity for Carbis Bay as a wellness retreat.

The development comes two years after the launch of Carbis Bay Beach Lodges, which saw a 10-year, £15m project come to fruition and to wide acclaim.

The Bakers are also building a new wedding venue to capitalise on what is a key part of the business for the estate. Usually Carbis Bay hosts around 150 events a year, from weddings to special occasions, and Stephen admits the impact of the pandemic on that segment ‘has been huge’.

Speaking to Boutique Hotelier, Jose says: “Going forward, we are not stopping. We are building new cottages, building a new spa, a new swimming pool – our old swimming pool gave up at the time of Covid! It cracked and all the water drained out, so was clearly a sign!”

When the latest development launches, around £25m would have been invested into the estate.

Stephen adds: “Our aim is to build it up and build this legacy, and then keep the estate intact and create an exit strategy without breaking it up. At some point we will have to think of an exit strategy because we want to do other things.”