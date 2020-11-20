Exclusive Collection inks new deal with Home House Collection

Exclusive Collection, a group of hotels and venues headed up by Danny Pecorelli, has partnered up with Home House Collection to collaborate on exclusive offers for members.

As part of the partnership, Exclusive Collection members will be able to visit either Home House or Home Grown in London, up to twice a year, as well as receive access to select virtual events and unlimited preferential rate stays.

With access to Home House online events, Exclusive Collection members can get involved in digital tutorials focused on topics such as stress detox, interior design or self-confidence.

Story continues below Advertisement

Similarly, Home House Collection members can access Exclusive’s properties including spas, golf courses and Michelin starred restaurants at Pennyhill Park, South Lodge Hotel, The Manor House and Lainston House.

Exclusive Collection membership is currently property-centric, encompassing The Spa & Pennyhill Park; South Lodge Hotel spa and gym; and The Manor House golf club, however this partnership spans across all members.