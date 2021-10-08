EXCLUSIVE: Demand for Northcote’s Obsession 22 sees over 10,000 seat requests made in two weeks

Two weeks after the official launch of Northcote’s annual chef showcase, Obsession, and demand for the event has reached fever pitch with over 10,000 seat requests in just 14 days.

Obsession will return to Northcote from 21 January 2022, with 16 chefs holding a total of 15 Michelin stars hosting a night across the two-week event.

After almost a two-year break, guests have been scrambling for a seat for the event, with managing director at Northcote Craig Bancroft saying it has been the hotel’s ‘most sought after festival’ in the history of Obsession, which was first launched in 2001.

Chefs such as Simon Rogan, Tom Kerridge, James Martin and Monica Galetti have been invited to cook at the luxury Lancashire hotel and Michelin star restaurant, headed up by executive chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen for the event this year.

Speaking to Boutique Hotelier, Craig Bancroft, managing director of Northcote said: “After a nearly two year break, the demand for tickets at Obsession 22 has been phenomenal. We had more than 10,000 seat requests in two weeks. It’s been our most sought after festival in the history of Obsession. This is testament to the incredible line up of chefs taking part and Lisa for getting them on board.

“The Northcote team and myself personally are hugely grateful for all the support. We are really looking forward to putting on a spectacular show of culinary excellence.”