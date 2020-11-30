EXCLUSIVE: “Devastating blow” for Telegraph Hotel as property is forced to push opening date back

The Telegraph Hotel will not open in December as planned, after the government placed Coventry in tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.

Speaking to BH, Ian Harrabin, of Complex Development Projects, developers and owners of the 88-bedroom hotel, said it was a ‘devastating blow’ to the new business, originally due to open on December 4.

He said The Telegraph Hotel had received ‘an encouraging amount’ of room and restaurant bookings ahead of launch, and had invested £40,000 in creating a new rooftop bar, with all the ‘money and effort now wasted’.

Glynn Purnell, the owner of Michelin starred Purnell’s Restaurant and Purnell’s Bistro & Ginger’s Bar in Birmingham and star of the BBC’s Great British Menu, was also creating a specially-designed menu for the rooftop bar.

Coventry was placed into Tier 3 last week as part of the government announcement, so when England’s lockdown ends on December 3 hospitality businesses will be forced to remain closed, only offering takeaway and delivery only.

Harrabin said: “We were devastated when the news came through. Coventry was expected to be Tier 2 as infection numbers have been falling sharply and it has fared better than many similar urban areas.

“We had invested £40,000 in creating an Alpine-themed rooftop bar and were bringing in Michelin-starred restauranteur Glynn Purnell to produce a new food offering with a mountain ski theme. We have created an outdoor, Covid-safe environment, and all that effort and money has been wasted.

“We were due to open in November and had to put that back, so were all geared up for December 4 and had taken a really encouraging number of room and restaurant bookings so this is a devastating blow for us, Bespoke and the really energetic team who have been working flat out to create a hotel which is bringing something unique and high-quality to Coventry ahead of its year as UK City of Culture. We will, over the next week, be assessing our future options for opening, and monitoring any change in the tier status for the city.”

A new opening date is yet to be confirmed.

After two years of construction and £15m of investment, the former Coventry Telegraph newspaper headquarters have been transformed into a luxury hotel, created by Complex Development Projects and operated by Bespoke Hotels.

The Telegraph Hotel features 88 bedrooms including loft style penthouse suites on two levels.