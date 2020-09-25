EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: Top Yorkshire golf resort reveals new £50m hotel plan on track for 2021 launch

One of North Yorkshire’s leading golf resorts has announced that a new, four-star hotel is on target to open its doors next spring, and it is bidding to be one of the most significant hotel openings in the north of England in 2021.

With more than £5m of investment, Sandburn Hall Hotel will comprise 40 bedrooms, including two luxury suites, in a project that is said to be the ‘first major new-build hotel development between York and the coast for over 20 years’.







The 1,000 acre estate is owned by the Hogg family and the project was started by the late Mike Hogg, whose family are continuing his legacy.

The estate is already home to an 18-hole championship golf course, the Grand Function Hall for weddings and other events and the popular Tykes restaurant.

The design for the new hotel has been curated by hospitality interior designer Rachel McLane.

A ‘design-led approach, crafted country style, natural light, sustainability and an active lifestyle’ will be at key to the hotel’s ethos, and a wide range of suggested leisure packages for visitors, championing York and the wider North Yorkshire area, will be launched later this autumn.

According to hotel director James Hogg, says: “We’re really crafting a new countryside hotel using fantastic raw materials such as the natural green oak beams which frame our triple-height lobby. We’re merging traditional and contemporary, with some of the rooms having exposed brick, and the whole building will be an echo to the trademark design of our existing meetings and weddings area, the Grand Function Hall, and Tykes restaurant.”