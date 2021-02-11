EXCLUSIVE: Former Ennismore and Hoxton senior team members join forces for new venture

A handful of ex-Ennismore and Hoxton senior team members have joined forces to launch a new hospitality consultancy firm, designed to help struggling hotel businesses get back on their feet.

After the pandemic forced Ennismore into a staffing restructure, PJ Kenny, previously GM at The Hoxton in Holborn and Prasanthan Balakrishnan, former UK & Europe finance director at Ennismore, decided to launch Wellbrook, bringing together their extensive operational experience for the new platform.

Wellbrook’s team also includes other ‘industry heavyweights’, which gives the company its USP. Timothy Griffin, The Hoxton’s former MD for North America, Jutta Moore, previously with Hilton and Martin Harrigan have bolstered the newly-formed group’s expertise further, while Charles Oaksheet, former CFO for Ennismore and Stephen Lloyd, previously The Hoxton’s MD have come on board in advisory roles.

Story continues below Advertisement

Stressing the need for hoteliers to ‘do things differently’ in order to survive in the post-Covid trading environment, Timothy Griffin tells BH that Wellbrook’s considerable experience in finance, operations, brand and marketing, management contracts and commercial project development, means the company is well placed to ‘inject positive change’ into businesses.

“To come out the other side of this stronger, hoteliers need to press the re-set button and do things differently,” he explains. “What may have served your business well in 2019 looks very different in 2021 and beyond. We should see this as beautiful opportunity to start afresh and open our doors to a new future of great, profitable hotelkeeping.

“Many hospitality businesses are struggling more than ever before, and to truly inject some positive change, they have to rip up the rulebook and the Wellbrook team have a proven track record of doing just that. And making it fun. Otherwise, what’s the point?” He adds.

Wellbrook works with companies on a flexible basis and will focus on addressing the bespoke needs of a business, from ways to improve profitability to the creation of a new brand and repositioning assets.

The team can also offer insights by conduction business audits or partnering with developers to get new hotels built and open on time and on budget.

Griffin continues: “Wellbrook can bring value to businesses whether it’s for a specific targeted project, a major overhaul, addressing an ailing asset or a repositioning.

“The Wellbrook team collectively knew what the elusive ingredients are to create and operate highly profitable hospitality assets and saw an opportunity present in today’s hugely challenging environment to partner with investors to help them not only navigate the storm, but flourish.”

For more info, visit www.well-brook.com