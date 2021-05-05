EXCLUSIVE: Former Hydro Hotel in the lakes to open as The Ro after multi-million pound transformation

A new hotel is to open in the Lake District this July after a £7m transformation of the former Hydro Hotel.

The Hydro was acquired in early 2019 out of administration by Thai-based Lake Merritt Hospitality, who have now invested into converting the property into The Ro, a new 87-bedroom hotel with all-day dining restaurant and bar.

The Ro, situated in Bowness-on-Windermere, will be managed by UK management company 7 Hospitality Management.

The 87 rooms feature eight different categories, from cosy to the Ro Suite with lake views. Previously The Hydro was home to 78 bedrooms.

Lacu at The Ro will be an all-day dining restaurant ‘challenging the formal’. For example breakfast will be served until 5pm.

The Ro Bar will feature a host of locally-sourced spirits.

The hotel’s design takes inspiration from the lake and surrounding countryside with cool blues and turquoises complemented with accents of oranges, natural stone and traditional grey slate.

The interior design has been carried out by APM Design Ltd, and architect Mason Gillibrand reconfigured the internal space and main entrance.

In addition to the rooms and dining, the hotel’s conference and meeting rooms have also been given an overhaul. The six new spaces can cater for events from 6 to 200.

The 78-bedroom Hydro hotel in Lake Windermere entered administration in February 2019, after a large-scale £1m renovation project led to cashflow issues.

The property had been owned and operated by Squires Hotels since 2014.