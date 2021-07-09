EXCLUSIVE: Global interest in Carbis Bay Estate sees web traffic rise over 700% after G7 Summit hype

Carbis Bay Estate in Cornwall is seeing ‘unprecedented’ demand from both local and international visitors after hosting world leaders for the G7 Summit in June.

The Estate, owned by Stephen and Jose Baker, saw its web traffic rise more than 700% on the day it was announced as the venue for the three-day conference, rocketing from an average 4,000 visitors a day to over 30,000.

That day in January also saw booking revenue reach its highest level in the hotel’s history.

“Bookings continued to remain strong throughout the build-up and post the G7 Summit; the current demand is unprecedented,” Baker tells BH. “International interest has also reached a new high and we have become a mini tourist attraction for visitors from the G7 countries.”

Stephen and Jose said it was ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ to host the event, which not only benefitted the local community but Cornwall as a whole, with VisitCornwall estimating the attention and coverage could bring a £50m boost to tourism in the region.

Baker adds: “The entire team were all proud to showcase worldwide our venue and location as part of the Cornwall brand. Also, the Summit attracted tremendous interest amongst all ages and it was especially pleasing to see so much enthusiasm in local schools and colleges.”

The G7 Summit was held from 11 – 13 June and saw Prime Ministers and Presidents come together at Carbis Bay Estate for the first net zero summit and face-to-face meeting in over a year.

Prior to the event, the hotel had invested significantly in new developments and facilities for the leaders, which included Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden.

A new orangery was created in the former dining room space at Carbis Bay and a two-storey wellness facility was also erected.

Baker says: “During the lockdown spring of 2020, we had already begun construction of a new outdoor swimming pool and were looking at further improvements generally but once we were awarded the Summit, these were augmented and accelerated into a much shorter timeline in order to fulfil the exacting requirements for hosting such a prestigious event.”

A £25m investment programme into the Estate began in 2014 with the construction of beachside lodges and Ocean Building, which comprises a wedding venue, suites, restaurants, bar and film studio.

Baker continues: “A further additional investment of around £4m planned for use over a future five-year period was accelerated into the window between January and June 2021 to provide additional meeting spaces, a spa extension, completion of the pool surround and spa gardens, an extension to the Beach Club, two new kitchens, additional access route to the rear and improvements to the South West Coast Path.

“Additional Main House bedroom and public room remodelling and refurbishment were also undertaken, along with a new façade on the Main House, revealing our new Orangery.”

Set within 125-acres, the Carbis Bay Estate comprises Carbis Bay Hotel with 36 bedrooms, The Gannet Inn and Gannet House, as well as a range of self-catering accommodation, cottages and serviced apartments, set against the backdrop of the Estate’s privately owned 25-acre Blue Flag beach.

The Bakers said now the Summit is over they are not ‘resting on their laurels’, with plans in place to invest in facilities further.

A new Ugly Butterfly restaurant from chef Adam Handling is to open on site in August, and an additional eatery will open on the promenade, along with a deli. Carbis Bay will also continue to improve operational procedures as it strives to become more sustainable.

“Having such a global exposure, benefitted by glorious weather, the shear size of the media presence provided an instant global reach that traditional marketing could never achieve in such a short period of time,” Baker adds.