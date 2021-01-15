EXCLUSIVE: Hawkstone Hall to create ‘most sustainably-built spa in the UK’

Hawkstone Hall in Shrewsbury is utilising lockdown to plough on with its plans to create the ‘most sustainably-built spa in the UK’, which is due to open in the summer.

The Grade-I listed 18th century building, which opened in 2019 as a hotel for the first time in its 550-year history, is developing The Garden Spa, which will feature indoor and open air hot tubs, sauna and steam room, floatation pods, ice fountains and more, all inspired by its countryside surroundings.

Treatments used will be in partnership with Elemis and have a strong emphasis on organic, natural and holistic benefits.

The hotel, set in 88 acres of extensive gardens, will also introduced the orangery gym, comprising Peloton bikes and Nord equipment, as well as virtual strength and HIIT fitness classes via a projection screen, when it opens later this year.

Speaking to BH, business development director, Hannah Petrouis, said: “2021 has become a pretty busy year with all the additional weddings carrying over from 2020. In between all of those we’re planning to extend our wellness facilities to include ’The Garden Spa’, which will blend into our natural woodland surroundings to the west of the main house.”

Hawkstone Hall was close to reaching almost one full year of trading before being forced to close in March when England’s first lockdown was announced.

“The first lockdown came at the worst possible time for us,” Petrouis says, “the hotel had been open to the public for just under a year and we were embarking on our first full wedding season. We had 74 weddings booked for 2020 and sadly only managed to hold 12 or so.”

However, the team at WH Hospitality, a subsidiary of The Distinctly Hospitable Group, owners of the hotel, used the first lockdown to develop two new ideas, before reopening in July.

Petrouis adds: “We focused on two major projects – the orangery gym launch and the cave; a prohibition style games room. The ideas for both of these new facilities were born, designed and carried out by contractors during the first lockdown, which meant that we re-opened our doors on 4th July better than before.”

Martin Hirst and Hannah Petrouis, who head up WH Hospitality, became only the fourth owners of the property when they acquired the site off an asking price of £3m in 2017, adding to their growing portfolio.

Luxury event and wedding venue, Weston Hall and country pub with rooms the Saracens Head make up the rest of the Distinctly Hospitable Group.

Hawkstone Hall began its phased opening in April 2019, after the completion of a two-year restoration project spearheaded by designer Kay Petrouis.

A total of 12 show stopping suites opened in the main hall, all named after British artists, writers, poets and playwrights in a nod to the building’s long history, with a further 25 bedrooms unveiled in a 1960’s wing.