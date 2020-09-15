EXCLUSIVE: Luxury Lodges opens £7.5m new spa at Welsh resort amid staycation demand

A new luxury spa has opened at Dylan Coastal Resort in Wales, following a £7.5m investment into facilities as the demand for the UK staycation continues to rise.

Luxury Lodges, the sister company to Durham hotel, Seaham Hall and headed up by managing director Ross Grieve who oversees both businesses, has launched the new Milk Wood spa at the site in Carmarthenshire, adding to its portfolio of high-end self-catering businesses across the country.

The Dylan Coastal Resort and new clubhouse is named after Welsh poet Dylan Thomas, who was known to have lived at The Boathouse situated close to the site during his final years up until 1953.

The new £7.5m spa facility comprises themed showers, manicure and pedicure stations, a herbal steam room, plus a relaxation zone and infinity pool overlooking the estuary.

The company has also secured planning permission to build 125 high-end new lodges at the location.

Speaking to Boutique Hotelier, MD Grieve said that the new Milk Wood spa was originally planned for Easter, but opened on September 1, with the project part of ‘significant’ development work at Dylan Coastal Resort.

The resort in Wales is one of four sites part of the Luxury Lodges portfolio, which also includes two locations in Cornwall – Burn Coastal Resort, Clowance – and one in the Lake District, Whitbarrow.

“We opened each resort when we were able to on July 4, and the first 8-10 days were slow but after that they were 100% occupied for the duration of the summer holidays. Now September and October are creeping up too,” Grieve tells BH.

Seaham Hall has also opened two luxury lodges on site and has secured planning permission for another 24 as part of a £4m investment into the grounds.

Commenting on how business has been since reopening the hotel, Grieve says: “August and September for the hotel was good, and while the spa is starting to pick up, we are still only able to offer a limited offering which is having an impact.

“We have had so much positive feedback from both customers and staff on our new Covid-19 protection measures too, which has been really encouraging.”