EXCLUSIVE: New events venue at Donnington Valley Hotel clocks up over £1m of business less than one month after launch

The new weddings and events venue at Donnington Valley Hotel has clocked up over £1m of bookings, less than one month after its official launch.

The Post opened in July after a multi-million pound development and is able to cater for up to 150 guests within the hotel’s 120 acres.

Donnington Valley Hotel, owned and operated by The Vineyard Group, said ‘months of planning’ had gone into the space’s ‘finishing touches’, which boasts underfloor heating, limestone flagged flooring and a fully glazed gable end called The Arch.

Story continues below Advertisement

The development first broke ground almost three years ago.

Now speaking to BH, the Vineyard Group’s managing director Andrew McKenzie said The Post was a ‘game changer’ for the company and that the first few events had been ‘mind blowing’.

He says: “The Post has been many years in the planning and was obviously delayed due to last year’s events. We definitely feel it’s been worth waiting for though! The space is fantastic and truly unique; no other venue in the region blends the traditional feel of a genuine oak framed barn with the state-of -the- art finishes and technical advantages that the Post offers. Our first few events have been mind-blowing and guests have been ecstatic in their praise. It’s a game changer for our little company and it’s great to watch it go from strength to strength.”

The Post is nestled within manicured gardens and outside zones, including the Pavilion, the Rose Walk and the Terrace.

The main contractor was Reading-based Morris and Blunt.

Donnington Valley Hotel is home to 111 bedrooms, a spa and 2 AA Rosette restaurant.

The five-star The Vineyard in Newbury is also part of the group.