EXCLUSIVE: Organic bookings see new ‘deconstructed hotel’ The Tawny take flight as social media proves lucrative

The Tawny Hotel on the Consall Estate in Staffordshire is proving that its ‘deconstructed hotel’ concept is hitting the sweet spot with staycationers, as bookings build organically less than a month into opening.

The new site in Staffordshire Moorlands, which comprises a selection of treehouses, lodges, shepherd’s huts and retreats and The Plumicorn restaurant, has seen bookings take off since its launch just two weeks ago, having built strong momentum online prior to the opening.

Instagram has proved lucrative, with the team at The Tawny Hotel driving reservations with striking pictures of the 70-acre estate during its development phase to upload on social media.

The hotel is also on using one online travel agent currently – Booking.com – as bookings continue to come in direct.

Owned by local entrepreneurs Will Scott-Moncrieff and Ben Reeves, The Tawny Hotel is bidding to put the Staffordshire Moorlands and all it offers on the map.

Speaking to BH, Will says: “Bookings have been really good and are really busy for the rest of the year. We still have availability, which is nice, but every day we’re getting more and more bookings and often with just a week lead time.

“A lot of the first initial bookings were coming in through Instagram and that was just from the team taking pictures on site from day one of the development. We’ve now got 15,000 followers and have built it all organically. We got a lot of traction quite quickly.

“We haven’t joined many OTAs either, we are just on Booking.com for the moment. We have thought about others, like Mr & Mrs Smith, but because demand has been quite strong and people are coming direct, we haven’t felt the need just yet,” he adds.

Development is at the site is ongoing and by spring next year, The Tawny Hotel will have a total of 55 ‘rooms’, with further expansion projects, including extensions to the spa and a new kitchen garden, soon to come to fruition.

Accommodation is peppered across the 70 acres of the Consall Estate gardens and a carefully constructed building at the centre of the Estate is home to the restaurant and bar, headed up by Chris Alexander.

The gardens have a vast history, starting life in the ice Age with the land and manor house – which is now a wedding venue – first registered in 1246.

Skip to the 20th century and Mr William Podmore took over the gardens, spending 50 years transforming the site and designing the original layout.

The idea for The Tawny Hotel was conjured up by local property developer Scott-Moncrieff and Reeves, who runs Best Day Ever Wedding Venues; a small group of family-run, privately owned, barn venues in the West Midlands.

Also on site is Foxhill Barns the original manor house that has been transformed into an exclusive-use wedding venue and walled garden.

An incredible level of interest prior to opening and the backlog of cancelled ceremonies has translated into a busy few years of bookings – there are currently around 300 weddings on their books.