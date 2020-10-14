EXCLUSIVE: Rockliffe Hall reopens after all staff show no Covid symptoms

Rockliffe Hall in Darlington has reopened after closing for a short period of time whilst a number of staff were told to self-isolate.

At the start of October, a selection of back of house and kitchen team members working at the resort were contacted by the NHS Test and Trace app and asked to self-isolate.

Rockliffe Hall then made the difficult decision to close its doors temporarily as it became no longer possible to operate at a five-star standard.

Now managing director Jason Adams has told BH that the hotel has reopened after all team members who were self-isolating showed no Covid symptoms and were safe to return to work.

He says: “Rockliffe Hall is open again, which is fantastic news for my team, our guests and members and of course, our suppliers.

“Having had to close the hotel and food & beverage operation because of track & trace, this was a very difficult decision to make and one that was not taken likely.

“I am pleased to say that as it currently stands we will be almost mirroring last year’s level in rooms revenue due to moving a majority of bookings into the second part of October.

“All the team members who were self isolating had NO Covid symptoms and are fit and healthy are back at work ready to look after our guests in the five-star manner they are used to.

“Being in Tier 2 of the new local lockdown which was published yesterday, we will still have challenges to overcome but as we all know in hospitality we always come out the other side stronger.

“My focus going forward will be the team’s mental health and wellbeing, with training modules for managers, so they can observe team members struggling and help them through the more bumpier times, working together to get through the challenges we face.”

During the closure, the spa and the golf course remained open for members and day visitors only.

