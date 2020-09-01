EXCLUSIVE: Signet Hotel Collection poised for growth with target of six hotels over next five years

Signet Hotel Collection is poised for growth as owner Hector Ross lays out ambitions to grow the new portfolio to six hotels over the next five years.

Speaking to Boutique Hotelier ahead of the launch of the debut property, The Mitre in Hampton Court, Ross said that the group will aim to expand to encompass several ‘destination-defining’ properties over the next half decade, revealing that investors are keen to meet this target.

“This (The Mitre) is a joint venture with me and a silent partner. It’s me doing it, I’ve put everything I’ve got into this and we want to roll it out.

Story continues below Advertisement

“My investors think we are going to do six of these in five years, so we have got some work to do.”

Hector Ross is the former COO at Longshot Holdings and previously worked with Ollie Vigors and Joel Cadbury at Bel & The Dragon and on the launch of luxury hotel, Beaverbrook, before branching out on his own earlier this year when he acquired The Mitre.

After taking over the property in January, Ross secured a £3.7m loan from OakNorth bank for the renovation of the building, which was accelerated due to the coronavirus lockdown, and now the debut hotel from the Signet Hotel Collection is due to launch this week.

Ross has teamed up with ex-Gordon Ramsay chef, Ronnie Kimbugwe for the new venture, who heads up the two restaurants at The Mitre and will oversee F&B across the wider portfolio.

Ross also revealed to BH that a second property ‘close to Blenheim Palace’ was on the cusp of being added to the collection, with another one in Birmingham also potentially on the cards.

Ross explains: “What the collection allows us to do is – we are going to be very food and beverage focused – so if we were to take a pop-up to Wilderness festival or something like that, or a pop-up at gigs and concerts, so we can angle ourselves a bit differently.”

He stressed that the company will only grow ‘as fast as we find good people’.

“We all work as a team, we all have our job descriptions but we don’t have a hierarchy,” he adds.

The Mitre is a Grade-II listed property that comprises 36 bedrooms, two restaurants, plus meeting rooms and a private dining space.

A 60-cover all-day dining eatery and wine bar named Copper Nose is a nod to Henry VIII’s nickname, while 1665 is a 70-cover brasserie paying homage to the building’s history.

An orangery will be a prime spot for weddings and events in the area, rounded off with a Whispering Angel outside bar.