EXCLUSIVE: Wildhive’s exciting first venture Callow Hall appoints new GM from Montagu Arms

Callow Hall, the hotly-anticipated first hotel from the new Wildhive collection, has appointed a new general manager.

The hotel in Derbyshire, spearheaded by co-founders Ed Burrows and Charles Randall, will welcome Jeremy Whitworth to the role from his current position as hotel manager at The Montagu Arms.

After studying hospitality and catering at Brockenhurt College, Whitworth began his career at sister property Careys Manor Hotel in Brockenhurst in 2010 as a casual chef de rang. Here he rose through the ranks to become assistant hotel manager, before moving to the Montagu Arms in 2016 as assistant manager.

He was then promoted to the role of hotel manager in 2019 and had the additional responsibility of the day-to-day operations of the hotel, managing heads of department and their training and development and working closely with general manager.

Speaking to BH on his appointment, Ed Burrows, Managing Director of Wildhive said: “Jeremy stood out from the strong field of applicants due to his core values of delivering hospitality in line with our brand values and fundamentally what we want our guests to experience when staying at a Wildhive.”

Now for his new role with Callow Hall, he is to relocate to Derbyshire where his partner’s family lives.

Wildhive’s first property is situated in 35 acres of space on the cusp of the Peak District and has undergone an extensive renovation since being acquired by Burrows and Randall in 2018.

Callow Hall has been transformed by interior designer Isabella Worsley, who previously worked alongside Firmdale Hotels’ designer and founder, Kit Kemp.

The main house comprises 15 bedrooms, and then dotted amongst the woodland are 11 one-bedroom woodland Hives, complete with bathroom, kitchenette and outdoor bathing, all designed by Worsley.

There will also be two treehouses on site, from Blue Forest, each designed to ‘sit amongst the trees’ and are geared for self-catering with open-plan sitting rooms and kitchens.

Executive Chef David Bukowicki, previously at Barnsdale Lodge in Rutland, is overseeing the food and drink and has created a menu which celebrates the seasons and the best of British produce.

Callow Hall’s 15 beehives will be managed by the Derbyshire Bee Society and will provide honey for the house. Callow Hall’s kitchen garden will also provide seasonal vegetables and herbs.