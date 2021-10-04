Experienced GM flies in for new hotel The Landing on-site at London Biggin Hill Airport

London Biggin Hill Airport has appointed Steven Thorne-Farrar as general manager of the airport’s new on-site, four-star boutique hotel, The Landing.

Thorne-Farrar joins the hotel with years of experience working in the hospitality industry, most recently holding the position of general manager of East Sussex National in Uckfield, a golf and spa hotel resort.

Due to open in November 2022, Thorne-Farrar will oversee and co-ordinate all activities at the 56-bedroom hotel.

The Landing is primarily intended for crew who frequently fly in and out of the airport, as well as engineers and other employees of the numerous resident aerospace businesses based at the airport.

Thorne-Farrar says: “I am delighted to be working in such an iconic location and I am looking forward to recruiting and working with a talented team to create a premium guest experience.”

Robert Walters, commercial director at London Biggin Hill Airport, adds: “Steven’s experience in the hospitality sector will bring great value to the airport’s much needed hotel, which we know is hotly anticipated by the business aviation community. We very much welcome Steven to the team and will support him in establishing The Landing as another great addition to the facilities and services we already offer here at London Biggin Hill.”