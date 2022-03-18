The Lake District’s Fairfield House sold off £925k guide price

Fairfield House, a historic country guest house in the Lake District, has been sold to an entrepreneur for an undisclosed amount, off a guide price of £925,000.

Originally built in 1830 as a wedding gift by the Garnett family for their son, Fairfield House was acquired by Tony and Elizabeth Blaney in 2002 who opened the venue as a hotel and retained the early 1900s interiors.

The house contains five bedrooms plus two self-contained two-bedroom apartments for letting. It is also home to a breakfast room for 18 covers, a bar, resident lounge, and gardens that look towards Lake Windermere.

After 20 years at the property, the owners have decided to retire to live closer to family and have sold the guest house to Nick Bailey who moves to Bowness from Morecambe.

Bailey commented: “I am thrilled to have secured this iconic property as I have had my eye on it for some time. This is a highly admired hotel so it is a pleasure to take the business on board. The previous owners have done a really great job with the hotel, and I am looking forward to putting my own stamp on things.”

Haydn Spedding, consultant in the Hotels Agency team at Colliers, who handled the sale, added: “Fairfield House is a lovely, detached property, with immense character and set amongst wonderful, landscaped gardens. Tony and Elizabeth are known to many in the village as Tony has been a prominent figure in the Lakes Hospitality Association and a former Chairman.

“It was a pleasure to act on the sale and I am excited to see what Nick has in store for the future of the business. The sale of Fairfield House continues to illustrate the strong market demand for hotels and guest houses in the Lake District and Cumbria.”