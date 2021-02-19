Fairmont Windsor Park reveals leadership team

Fairmont Windsor Park has announced its senior team ahead of its anticipated opening later this year.

The hotel, formerly The Savill Court Hotel & Spa, was acquired by the Arora Group in 2019 and will launch this year after a complete redevelopment of the building and grounds.

Leading the team is general manager Andrew Brown, who boasts over 25 years’ experience in hospitality and recently became a Master Innholder.

Jessica Podolsky has been appointed director of operations, joining from Starwood and Marriott where she was previously involved in the reopening of the Turnberry Golf Resort in Scotland.

Front of house manager, James Lane, and Sigita Baltrusaitiene, executive housekeeper, will make up the rooms division team.

Patrick Mudalige joins Fairmont Windsor Park as director of food and beverage and comes armed with experience from the likes of Marriott, Hilton and Accor.

The leadership team also includes two commercial roles with John Swift and Katarina Nielsen as sales director and marketing & communications director respectively.

Commenting on the above appointments, Andrew Brown said: “We are absolutely delighted and excited to be opening Fairmont Windsor Park and I am confident that my team has the experience and skill to embrace the opportunity. We can’t wait to welcome back those many guests both at home in the UK and overseas who are so looking forward to travel again and enjoy luxury hospitality.”

The recruitment of the remaining senior team is being finalised, with further announcements planned for the appointment of the executive chef and director of spa and wellness.

The hotel, situated adjacent to Windsor Great Park and Savill Gardens, will comprise over 200 bedrooms, including a Royal Suite, and a luxury spa and wellness facility featuring eight treatment rooms, four wellness rooms, Hammam, pool and thermal suite.