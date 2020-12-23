Fairmont Windsor Park

Location: Windsor

Operated by: Fairmont

Bedrooms: 200

OPENING DATE: ‘Early 2021’

Fairmont Windsor Park is promising to be a ‘game changer’ in the luxury UK hotel market when it opens this year.

The hotel, situated adjacent to Windsor Great Park and Savill Gardens, will comprise over 200 bedrooms, including a Royal Suite, and a luxury spa and wellness facility featuring eight treatment rooms, four wellness rooms, Hammam, pool and thermal suite.

There will also be a salt room, male grooming studio, hair salon, all on site as well as The Wellness Café.

In addition to the Café, other F&B facilities will include a tea lounge, ‘specialist’ dining restaurant and an open-plan kitchen setting, plus a Champagne bar.

In one wing of the hotel, Fairmont Windsor Park will offer 15 meeting rooms including an 800 square metre pillar-free ballroom with the capacity to cater events of up to 700.