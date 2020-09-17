Family-owned London hotel reopens after reconfiguring into ‘arts space’

Family-owned London hotel The Columbia has reopened its doors having undergone a renovation that has seen the building transforming into a new space showcasing pieces-to-purchase from emerging artists.

The hotel has unveiled new drinking and dining initiatives to ‘navigate the new normal’, with the first floor transformed into five private lounges each providing spaces to socialise and ‘soak in visual arts’.

Each of the new spaces boasts its own interiors with a collection of contemporary artwork curated by Roman Road director, Marisa Bellani. Guests are able to purchase the artwork with sales going directly to support the artists and the ongoing arts programme at the hotel.

On the ground floor, the newly-launched Bokeh Bar and Artist Room provides a platform for rotating artists every three months to showcase their work.

Joe Fresco, director of The Columbia, says: “The new direction is going to offer something fresh and inspiring for the West London area, merging relaxed hospitality and emerging artistry, which has been pushed to the fringes of London.

“We’re not a new design hotel with waterfall showers, we’re the same today as we have always been. Adapting to new requirements, we have used our spaces to allow guests to enjoy a range of intimate dining experiences, with the added extra of a very short walk home to their bedroom, all in which have been left untouched to keep the nostalgia of the 70’s charm”, he adds.

Opening the doors in the early 70s, the four generation family-run hotel is best known for housing rock stars including Oasis, Amy Winehouse and Iggy Pop.