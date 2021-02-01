Family-run JDP Hotels Group acquires Best Western Hotel in Yorkshire

Best Western Bradford Guide Post Hotel has been sold for the first time in 22 years to expanding family-run JDP Hotels Group.

Christie + Co completed on the sale of the 42-bedroom hotel that has been owned by Alexander Guthe since 1998, as he looks to pursue other property ventures.

JDP Hotels plan to continue to run the Guide Post Hotel under its current Best Western branding, with the existing management in place. It joins Best Western Hotel St Pierre in Wakefield and The Beaufort Park Hotel and Conference Centre in Mold, North Wales as part of the JDP Hotels portfolio.

The Guide Post Hotel is a well-established wedding venue and also comprises a 20-cover bar, restaurant with 85 covers and two large conference and events suites.

Commenting on the purchase, family member, Pratik Paw, said: “Despite the difficult times, our group have confidence in the recovery of the hospitality sector in the medium term, particularly established hotels with a good reputation and a proven onsite management team, such as the Guide Post Hotel. We are extremely pleased to welcome the hotel and its team into our group.”

The Guide Post Hotel was marketed by David Lee, Regional Director in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team.

David comments, “We were delighted to work with the owners of this hotel and achieve a sale in a short period of time. Marketing commenced in October 2020 and there were a number of interested parties. A transaction completing in less than 6 months from instruction to completion is an achievement we are proud of.”