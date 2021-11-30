Farncombe Estate launches self-catering Hillside Hangouts concept

From tomorrow (1 December), Farncombe Estate will launch Hillside Hangouts – a self-catering offering for families and groups.

Two existing properties on the grounds of the 400-acre private estate have been transformed into holiday cottages.

Guests can choose between six-bed The Hoot, which can sleep up to 15 guests, or three-bed The Nook, which can sleep up to eight (six adults and two children).

The Nook was originally a private home for the local farmer, but has been transformed into a stylishly furnished farmhouse with views across the Cotswold farmland and three en-suite bedrooms (each with their own roll top bath). The Nook also boasts its own music room with a vinyl collection, drum kit, guitars and a disco ball!

Larger groups can instead opt for The Hoot, which offers a boot room (for taking off muddy wellies), as well as an office space for those working remotely and an outdoor terrace complete with hot tub and barbecue.

Guests will be looked after by a dedicated Hillside Hangouts host, who can arrange activities such as axe throwing, clay pigeon shooting and yoga, as well as the likes of personalised food boxes and in-house beauty treatments.

Andrew Grahame, CEO of Farncombe Estate says: “There is a desire to find the perfect, private rural hideaway – without straying too far from one’s comfort zone nor skimping on luxury and this is what we have created with Hillside Hangouts. Fun, relaxed places to make your own, with plenty of treats and surprises along the way.”