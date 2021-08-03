Farncombe Estate to donate entire evening’s F&B takings for National Hospitality Day

Farncombe Estate in Broadway in the Cotswolds is to donate the entire takings from its F&B service on September 18 to charity in aid of National Hospitality Day.

The group will be handing over all the money made on food and drink at its three properties on the Estate, Dormy House, The Fish and Foxhill Manor to four charities as part of it #FoodforThought campaign.

The money will be split between Hospitality Action, The Drinks Trust, Springboard and Licensed Trade Charity, giving back to the charities who have supported hospitality workers during the pandemic.

Story continues below Advertisement

Farncombe Estate is also now calling for other hospitality businesses to get involved and join the cause on Saturday 18 September.

The hotel says: “In a time where the hospitality industry has been hit hard due to the pandemic, it’s time to give back to the champions of our industry and the charities that have worked so tirelessly to support those working in hospitality who have needed support.”

www.nationalhospitalityday.org.uk/donation/support us.