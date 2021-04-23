Fast-growing hospitality brand edyn snaps up site in Liverpool One

Grosvenor Britain & Ireland has signed a 25-year deal with hospitality brand edyn to develop a new site at Liverpool ONE.

The new 60,000 sq ft of serviced apartment space will be located at 39 Paradise Street and will open its ten-floor site to guests in summer 2021, adding to the site’s retail, leisure and dining offering.

edyn’s portfolio includes brands such as SACO apartments, aparthotel Locke, The Moorgate and Wittenberg.

From March to October 2020, edyn maintained an average occupancy of 65% across its portfolio despite Covid-19, reflecting consumer demand for self-contained accommodation.

Stephen McCall, CEO of edyn, commented: “We are thrilled to be working with Liverpool ONE and Grosvenor to develop edyn’s latest site, and to establish new roots in such a vibrant urban location. As proven over the last 12 months, our quality-focused, long-stay accommodation model naturally aligns with evolving travel needs, positioning us as leaders for the new chapter of hospitality ahead.”

Alison Clegg, managing director of Asset Management at Grosvenor Britain & Ireland, commented: “This commitment from edyn, as a highly credible, successful and unique operator, strengthens Liverpool ONE as a leading mixed-use destination. Just as we are on the front foot of retail and leisure trends, this new accommodation concept will see Liverpool ONE equipped for post-Covid tourism and visitation needs.”