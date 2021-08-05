F&B concepts unveiled for The Londoner ahead of September launch

The Londoner has announced its extensive F&B offering ahead of the launch of the ‘super boutique’ hotel in September.

Opening next month, The Londoner will be home to six F&B concepts, from restaurants to a lobby bar and rooftop dining spread across its 16 floors.

The restaurants and bars – Whitcomb’s, The Stage, The Residence, Refuel, 8 at The Londoner and Joshua’s Tavern have been created by Amir Jati, creative director at Edwardian Hotels London, and The Londoner’s executive chefs Matt Downes, Shailesh Deshmukh and Neil Armstrong.

8 at The Londoner will be the rooftop lounge, featuring a modern Japanese menu.

Whitcomb’s will be the hotel’s signature restaurant located on the ground floor offering a Mediterranean a la carte menu.

Situated on the corner of St Martin’s Street and Orange Street, Joshua’s Tavern will serve as a neighbourhood drinking spot with gins in focus and live musicians playing each night.

In the lobby of The Londoner is The Stage, featuring an all-day programme of menus centred around Champagne.

Complementing The Retreat, The Londoner’s 24-hour gym and wellbeing area, is Refuel.

There will also be the Residence, exclusively for use by hotel residents, The Whisky Room and the Residence’s Y Bar.

The Londoner signals the completion of a £300m project. The hotel is is operated by Edwardian Hotels, joining The May Fair Hotel and other hotels in the capital and Manchester in the portfolio.

The new-build property secured a £175m Green Loan from HSBC UK, a first for the hospitality sector, to enable the business to pioneer methods of sustainable luxury.

The Londoner is also home to 350 bedrooms including 15 suites, a ballroom for up to 1,000 guests, two cinemas and a subterranean spa, with an interior design spearheaded by Yabu Pushelberg.