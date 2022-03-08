Women in Hotels: 23 female hoteliers at the top of their game

It should go without saying that a person’s gender should not factor into their perceived ability to perform a job role, but as International Women’s Day (8 March) passes, it is an unfortunate truth that female hoteliers are still underrepresented at the highest levels of the hotel sector.

Data from the Office for National Statistics show that in 2018, 56% of all people working in hospitality were women, but that one in four of those women were working in the most junior of roles. While figures might have improved since then, there are still many challenges women face when climbing to the top of the ranks in the hotel industry: childcare issues, gender bias and equal pay being just a few prominent examples.

With that being said, there are signs of improvement. The annual Women in Hospitality, Travel and Leisure report from PWC, released in 2020, found that the number of women appointed to board-level roles in hospitality had increased by 5.3%. This was partially evidenced in the hotel sector by the appointment of Kalindi Juneja to CEO of Pride of Britain Hotels – the first ever woman to head up the organisation.

While this progress is welcome, we feel it is important to amplify the voices of female hoteliers in the industry and spotlight the women in hotels who are at the top of their game.

Of course, there are some people who argue that lists such as ours, celebrating women in leadership roles, can come across as tokenistic; those people may well have a point and we certainly look forward to the day when lists like these are redundant.

For now though, after an incredibly challenging two years for the industry, we are proud to present our list of Women in Hotels, in association with Les Mills, that deserve to be celebrated and hope that our selection of incredible women inspires the next generation of female hoteliers.

Please note: The below list of female hoteliers is in no particular order.

23 female hoteliers at the top of their game

Lorraine Jarvie, General Manager at The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, Bath

Lorraine Jarvie joined The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa in 2021, having previously acted as General Manager of the Macdonald Bath Spa hotel and Regional Operations Director at Hotel Du Vin. She is passionate about building and maintaining strong teams, understanding that excellent customer service is the result of happy, motivated and well-trained staff. Keenly aware of the importance of guest experience, you are also likely to spot Jarvie out and about around the hotel, chatting to guests.

Sally Beck, General Manager at Royal Lancaster London

The second entry to our list of female hoteliers is Sally Beck – a true force of nature in the industry. During her time at Royal Lancaster London (she was appointed to the role in 2012) Beck has overseen an £85 million refurbishment of the hotel, which was unveiled in 2019. The following year, she was named Hotelier of the Year at our annual Boutique Hotelier Awards. More recently, Beck established the Hoteliers’ Charter, which more than 500 UK hotels have signed up for. The pledge is designed to ‘raise the profile of the hospitality industry and promote hospitality as a profession of choice to parents, schools, colleges, universities, and careers influencers.’

Florence Alloing, General Manager at Georgian House, London

Having been promoted from Reception and Revenue Manager to GM, Florence Alloing was only

one year into her first role as a General Manager when the Covid pandemic struck. In times of unprecedented change, she has shown true leadership, having to handle challenging tasks including halving the Georgian House team within a week of the first lockdown and helping staff who had been made redundant to find new roles. Now in slightly more stable times, Alloing is experiencing success with the hotel’s popular wizard-inspired experiences, which include a themed afternoon tea and cocktail ‘potion making’.

Sherene Fuller, Operations Director at Karma Sanctum Soho, London

Next up on our list of female hoteliers is Jamaican-born Sherene Fuller, who boasts more than 17 years of hospitality experience under her belt, having previously enjoyed roles such as Global Marketing & Events Manager for Coya restaurant group and Business Development Manager at D&D London’s Quaglino’s. During the Covid lockdowns, Fuller oversaw a full restructure of Karma Sanctum Soho, as well as a £500,000 refurbishment of the property, which saw updates rolled out across the bedrooms, restaurant and rooftop bar. Karma Sanctum Soho is part of the wider Concept Venues group, which is headed up by Fuller and her husband Mark, who founded the group.

Joanne Taylor-Stagg, General Manager at The Athenaeum, London

Joanne Taylor-Stagg’s illustrious career, which spans over 25 years, has seen her work in some of London’s most well-known hotels. She helped to facilitate the repositioning of The Trafalgar St James from a four-star hotel to a luxury five-star boutique and previously oversaw eight hotels for the ReDefineBDL Group, including a number of Crowne Plazas. Taylor-Stagg is also passionate about mentoring young talent and played a pivotal role in setting up the inaugural IHG Academy programme to help young and long-term unemployed individuals return to the workplace, as well as assisting Dr Hilary Cooke to set up a mentoring scheme between St Julian Scholars and the Master Innholders Aspiring Leaders Diploma graduates. As if that wasn’t enough, Stagg is also the proud owner of several hospitality degrees including an Executive Masters in Hospitality & Tourism Leadership.

Sue Williams, General Manager at Whatley Manor, Cotswolds

No list of female hoteliers to know about would be complete without Sue Williams. Her impressive CV includes big name venues such as Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Gidleigh Park and Cliveden House. In 2016, Williams took on the role of General Manager at Whatley Manor, overseeing a £500,000 refurbishment of the hotel’s main kitchen and guest bedrooms and helping to achieve its first Michelin star for chef Niall Keating. Following Keating’s departure in late 2021, Williams now plans to continue the hotel’s success with the promotion of Ricki Weston to Executive Chef. Williams is also Chairman of Pride of Britain Hotels and is a passionate advocate for sustainability, having completed a degree on the subject during the Covid lockdowns.

Alex and Olga Polizzi, Co-founders of The Polizzi Collection

Even the most casual of hotel enthusiasts will be familiar with Alex Polizzi, famed for her role as the fearsome Hotel Inspector on Channel 5. To industry folk though, Polizzi’s mother Olga is an even bigger name, a renowned interior designer, hotelier and Director of Design for Rocco Forte Hotels. In December 2019, the pair bought The Star, Alfriston, in East Sussex, which was to be the first joint venture for the mother and daughter duo and the third hotel in the Polizzi Collection (Olga already owns Hotel Tresanton in Cornwall and Hotel Endsleigh in Devon). The property opened in June 2021 and the renovation process was captured on film for Channel 5’s Alex Polizzi: My Hotel Nightmare, which documented the struggles of trying to bring a hotel to life in a pandemic.

Judy Hutson, Co-owner and Designer, The Pig hotels

Few hotel groups are as instantly recognisable as The Pig – a collection of boutique offerings around the South and South-West of England that are notable for their cosy, comfortable feel, with a distinct note of ‘country chic’ style running throughout. Responsible for this seemingly simple, yet carefully curated ‘mish-mash’ look is Judy Hutson, who is often credited with changing the face of country house hotels in the UK. To create that magical atmosphere, Hutson regularly relies on colourful cement tiles and hodge-podge mixes of tables, chairs, china and glassware which make each location feel unique, while still an unmistakable part of The Pig family. Her work has unsurprisingly spawned hundreds of imitators and we’re keeping a close eye on what Hutson will do next to wow the crowds.

Kit Kemp MBE, Founder and Creative Director at Firmdale Hotels

Firmdale Hotels is a group of 10 boutique-style properties located across London and New York and it is Kit Kemp who is responsible for the group’s signature look – think an explosion of colour, pattern and texture that ties together to create a playful, yet chic aesthetic. Kemp has been the recipient of multiple awards throughout her career, including House & Garden’s Hotel Designer of the Year, Andrew Martin International Interior Designer of the Year and Conde Nast Traveller’s Best Hotel in the World for Design. She has collaborated with brands including Wedgwood, Anthropologie and Chelsea Textiles and has published three books on interior design.

Freyja Ducker, Director at The Sandy Duck B&B, Falmouth

One of the smallest properties to feature in our list of female hoteliers, The Sandy Duck B&B in Falmouth is home to just eight guest bedrooms. It should come as no surprise then that the B&B has won plaudits for creating a real sense of being a ‘home from home’. Freyja Ducker is at the centre of this welcoming atmosphere and actually lives in an apartment at the bottom of The Sandy Duck. Before embarking on a new career path as a hotelier, Ducker had previously spent several years travelling round the world as a stewardess on luxury yachts, so she has a vital understanding of the importance of curating an excellent guest experience.

Makie Chu, General Manager at Dorsett City London

Chu was appointed as Dorsett City London’s first General Manager in 2018, just a few months after the hotel had opened its doors, and has remained in the role ever since. She has many years of experience in the hospitality industry, having previously worked across regions including Hong Kong, Mainland China and Macau. Chu was most recently Senior Regional Director of Sales at Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts’ Greater China worldwide sales office. She has also held senior regional executive positions with Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts and the Westin Hotel Group.

Anne Golden, General Manager at Pan Pacific London

Pan Pacific London attracted plenty of media buzz when it opened in September 2021. Found in an imposing building opposite Liverpool Street station, it’s the first UK site for the Asia-based Pan Pacific brand and is notable for offering four F&B concepts, including Singaporean dining room Straits Kitchen and afternoon tea spot The Orchid Lounge. Steering the ship of a largely female senior team is General Manager Anne Golden, a seasoned hotelier who is known for her painstaking attention to detail and who has plentiful experience working with luxury brands, including Morgans Hotel Group and Mondrian.

Jill Chalmers, Managing Director at Glenapp Castle, Ayrshire

Next on our list of female hoteliers is Jill Chalmers, whose career in hospitality spans more than 30 years. It was when the Covid pandemic struck in 2020 though, that she cemented herself as one of the most influential women in the hotel industry. Chalmers proved herself to be a vital voice for hospitality when she coordinated two letters to Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, urging the government to rethink its ban on the sale of alcohol at hotels. The campaign gained national coverage and led to the Scottish government amending restrictions to allow for the sale of alcohol in hotels up to 6pm for non-residents and longer for those staying overnight, a move that undoubtedly helped to save many jobs.

Laura Sharpe, General Manager at Ham Yard Hotel, London

Much-loved Ham Yard Hotel is part of the Firmdale Hotels group, a pioneering collection of boutique properties famous for their unique design and founded by Tim and Kit Kemp. Sharpe has been with Firmdale for 15 years, initially joining as Duty Manager at Soho Hotel, before working her way up the ranks to be Deputy Manager of Number Sixteen, Hotel Manager at Ham Yard and then finally General Manager. Sharpe oversees a team of 380 staff members and is known for her dedication to excellence, staff service and her savvy business sense.

Clair Potts, General Manager at Northumberland Arms

The Northumberland Arms, a charming gastropub and boutique hotel with just six guest bedrooms, kicked off 2022 with the appointment of a new Head Chef and General Manager. The latter role has been filled by Clair Potts, who brings more than 25 years of experience to her new position, having started her career in hospitality aged just 16. She had been with the Sir John Fitzgerald Group for almost her entire career, working her way up from kitchen staff to managerial roles. At the time of her appointment, Potts commented: “It seemed like a good time in my career to make a change and when the role at The Northumberland Arms came up, I couldn’t say no. I’ve really enjoyed getting stuck into work at the venue and we have some really fantastic plans in the pipeline for the coming months.”

Claire Randall, General Manager at Bovey Castle, Dartmoor

Appointed to her current role in January 2020, Claire Randall certainly couldn’t have predicted the challenges Bovey Castle, and indeed the entire hospitality industry, would face over the next two years. We doubt a seasoned hotelier such as Randall was phased though, considering she has spent time working at some of the UK’s most well-known hotels – including Lucknam Park, Hyde Park Hotel in Knightsbridge, Gleneagles in Perthshire, the Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong and Hambleton Hall in Rutland. Rather uniquely, Randall also spent six years as a hotel and restaurant inspector for the famous Michelin guide, so she knows a thing or two about guest expectations.

Angelina Chua, General Manager at Sopwell House, Hertfordshire

Sopwell House, once the country residence of Lord Mountbatten, has been operating as a hotel since 1969. Angelina Chua was appointed to the role of General Manager in 2018, bringing more than 20 years of hospitality experience to the role. Chua has worked in a multitude of regions, including Asia, the Middle East and the United States. Former positions have included Corporate Sales and Event Manager at the JW Marriott hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Restaurant Manager at the Ritz-Carlton in Doha, Qatar; and Director of Restaurants at Marriott’s Kaua’i Beach Club in Hawaii.

Elizabeth Payne, General Manager at Kilworth House, Leicestershire

Kilworth House hotel, found in South Leicestershire, is a unique property as it is home to a striking open-air theatre, which opens each summer season and specialises in producing and presenting large scale professional musical theatre. Elizabeth Payne has been the woman in charge of the hotel since 2002 and is well known for her impeccable attention to detail and skills in hospitality management, both of which have allowed Kilworth House to maintain a four-star AA rating.

Marie-Laure Fleury, General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square

Next on our female hoteliers list is Marie-Laure Fleury, who was only appointed General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square in January of this year, but brings plenty of experience to her new role. Fleury is tasked with overseeing day-to-day operations of the hotel, residences and private members’ club. She originally joined Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in 2017 as Pre-Opening and Opening Hotel Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Tunis before spending two years as Hotel Manager of the Four Seasons Hotel Sydney. Previously in her career, Fleury has acted as Hotel Manager for the Boathouse and Trisara resorts in Phuket, Thailand, and as Resident Manager for Shangri-La properties in Malaysia and the Philippines.

Kate Nicholls OBE, Chief Executive at UKHospitality

Our list of female hoteliers also includes a few big names that don’t run hotels, but are vitally important voices within the industry. Arguably now one of the most recognisable names in the entire hospitality sector, Kate Nicholls OBE has been a tireless campaigner for the industry during the unprecedented challenges brought about by the Covid pandemic. She has also acted as a mouthpiece for the industry, effectively communicating concerns to the government through direct channels. As restrictions have eased, Nicholls has continued to lobby the government for further financial support for the sector to ensure the survival of businesses, as they face new challenges around rising costs and staffing issues. When she isn’t meeting directly with government figures, she is advising operators on new legislation, sharing ideas on new initiatives to help the industry and interacting with industry workers on social media.

Kalindi Juneja, CEO of Pride of Britain Hotels

Kalindi Juneja’s appointment to the role of CEO at Pride of Britain Hotels marked a milestone for the collection – Juneja is the first ever woman to head up the organisation, having replaced Peter Hancock, who retired after more than 20 years at the helm. Pride of Britain is a not-for-profit consortium that provides effective marketing to its membership made up of independent hotels and Juneja has big plans to reinvigorate the brand. Pride of Britain recently ditched its 50-hotel limit and is planning a series of educational forums for members in 2022, touching on relevant topics such as sustainability. Watch this space for Juneja’s further plans.

Jane Pendlebury, CEO at HOSPA

The Hospitality Professionals Association, better known as HOSPA, is a not-for-profit educationally focused association, which aims to help all hospitality professionals develop their careers and network, as well as keep up-to-date with industry trends and developments. At the helm is Jane Pendlebury, whose career in hospitality spans more than 30 years. Pendlebury has a degree in Hotel Management and has worked across both chain and independent hotels. Her relationship with HOSPA was first as a sponsor and member, then after volunteering her time assisting with the annual conference HOSPACE she was taken on to run the Membership and Events office before being promoted to CEO.

Know of any female hoteliers we’ve missed who deserve to be on this list? Send us a DM over on Instagram or Twitter.