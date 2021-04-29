Feversham Arms Hotel on hunt for new head chef following departure of Adam Jackson

Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa is on the lookout for a new chef to head up its kitchen following the departure of executive chef, Adam Jackson.

Jackson has led the Feversham kitchen through this tumultuous year and he has now decided to take up a position where he can spend more time with his young family.

He joined the 33-bedroom, four-star hotel in Hemsley in February 2020 from his role with Marmadukes hotel in York where he was executive chef at its Park restaurant.

Ingo Wiangke, general manager, Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa, said: “We would like to thank Adam for his hard work in what has been a very challenging year for the industry. He has taken our food and dining experience to the next level and we thank him wholeheartedly for his vision, passion and expertise.

“We wish him all the very best in his next venture. His departure means we now have an exciting opportunity available for a new talent to join our kitchen team as head chef with the vision to continue to grow our aspirations and reputation as one of North Yorkshire’s top food destinations.”

The Feversham Hotel & Verbena Spa recently reopened for al fresco dining and day spa Spring Wellness packages.

It is taking bookings for full stays with effect from May 17, in line with the Government’s roadmap to recovery.